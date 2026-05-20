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Maran named Albania coach after Sylvinho exit

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May 19 - Italian Rolando Maran has been appointed as head coach of the Albanian National team on a one-and-a-half-year contract, the country's football association announced on Tuesday.

Maran, 62, replaces Brazilian Sylvinho, whose tenure ended following Albania's failure to reach the World Cup.

The Italian has extensive experience in domestic football, having coached top-flight and second-tier clubs including Cagliari, Genoa, Bari and Brescia.

Albanian FA president Armand Duka has tasked Maran with topping their Nations League group and qualifying for Euro 2028, while also setting a longer-term target of reaching the 2030 World Cup.

"If I did not believe there are possibilities to achieve these objectives, I would not be here," Maran said. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.