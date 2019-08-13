Football: Mangala poised for Valencia move from Man City

MADRID (AFP) - Valencia are set to sign France defender Eliaquim Mangala from Manchester City, the Spanish club announced on Monday (Aug 12).

The La Liga outfit said in a statement they had: "reached an initial agreement with Eliaquim Mangala for the French defender to join the club through to June 30th, 2021. The agreement is pending the completion of the definitive paperwork." Mangala joined City from Porto in 2014 but lost his place before moving to Valencia, where he made 33 appearances, and then Everton on loan.

The 28-year-old has not played a first-team game since February 2018 after missing eight months with a knee injury.

Valencia begin their La Liga season at home to Real Sociedad on Saturday although Mangala may need more time to regain match fitness.