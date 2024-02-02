Mangala joins Lyon from Nottingham Forest on loan

Belgium midfielder Orel Mangala has joined Olympique Lyonnais on loan from Premier League Nottingham Forest with an option to make the deal permanent at the end of the season, both clubs said on Thursday.

Lyon paid Forest 10 million pounds ($12.74 million) for the loan transfer of the 25-year-old until June 30, the Ligue 1 side said. The deal includes a purchase option at an additional 15 million pounds plus a maximum three million pounds in add-ons.

Mangala, a youth product of Belgium's Anderlecht, joined Forest from Bundesliga side VfB Stuttgart in 2022 and made 47 Premier League appearances, scoring two goals.

The 25-year-old made his Belgium debut in 2022 and has earned 12 international caps. REUTERS