Sadio Mane scores for Senegal to see them come back to draw with DR Congo at Afcon

TANGIER, Morocco – Former Liverpool star Sadio Mane scored for Senegal, as they came from behind to draw 1-1 with the Democratic Republic of Congo on Dec 27 and keep top place in Group D at the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Morocco.

Cedric Bakambu put the Congolese into the lead in the 61st minute but Mane equalised eight minutes later with his 51st goal for his country, one of the favourites to win the tournament.

The two countries both have four points from their opening two games and look set to progress comfortably into the last 16 with a final group game to come for each on Dec 30.

Senegal are ahead of DR Congo on goal difference in the standings after they beat Botswana 3-0 in their opening fixture on Dec 23, while DR Congo edged past Benin 1-0 the same day.

Sebastien Desabre’s Congolese side were seeking revenge after a dramatic defeat in the last meeting of the nations, in World Cup qualifying in September.

Senegal came from 2-0 down to win that encounter 3-2 in Kinshasa, a result which allowed them to go on and top their group to secure a place at the 2026 Finals in North America.

DR Congo were therefore forced to settle for second place but can still make the World Cup if they win a one-off play-off against either New Caledonia or Jamaica in Mexico in March.

Senegal, fresh from thumping Botswana and seen as perhaps the biggest threat to Morocco’s chances of winning the title on home soil, had more of the possession and more chances on the day.

However, the Leopards took the lead in the 61st minute when Theo Bongonda – scorer of the only goal in their opening win against Benin – had a shot at the end of a fine move parried by goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and Real Betis striker Bakambu pounced to convert the loose ball.

But Senegal were only behind for eight minutes, their equaliser coming after a superb run by teenage substitute Ibrahim Mbaye.

The 17-year-old Paris Saint-Germain winger, who was born in France and represented them up to Under-20 level, recently committed his international future to Senegal, for whom he qualifies through one of his parents.

He replaced Ismaila Sarr just after Bakambu’s opener, and made the leveller from a penetrating run down the right.

Mbaye burst away from Arthur Masuaku, who appeared to injure himself going to tackle, and then saw his shot blocked by Lionel Mpasi, but Mane was on hand to score.

It was a 10th Afcon goal for the 33-year-old, who now plays for Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr and is appearing at his sixth tournament. REUTERS, AFP