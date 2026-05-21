Mane headlines tried and trusted Senegal squad for World Cup

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Soccer Football - CAF Africa Cup of Nations - Morocco 2025 - Final - Senegal v Morocco - Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat, Morocco - January 18, 2026 Senegal's Sadio Mane during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

May 21 - Senegal's Sadio Mane is a key selection in the 28-man World Cup squad named by coach Pape Thiaw on Thursday as the influential forward looks to make up for lost time having missed the finals four years ago in Qatar through injury.

Thiaw will have to trim his squad by two players ahead of the final deadline towards the end of this month.

Mane remains a leading player for a star-studded Senegal lineup that looks to be the most potent of the 10 African qualifiers for the finals in the U.S., Mexico and Canada, with a blend of experience and youthful athleticism in the squad.

The 34-year-old Al-Nassr player is likely to lead the line but also selected are Bayern Munich forward Nicolas Jackson plus Everton’s Iliman Ndiaye and Crystal Palace winger Ismaila Sarr.

Bayern's 18-year-old midfielder Bara Ndiaye has also been called up but there is no place for Malang Sarr, who has excelled this season with Lens.

Idrissa Gueye, also of Everton, has been included despite missing the tail-end of the season through injury, with Sunderland’s Habib Diarra and Tottenham Hotspur’s Pape Matar Sarr also midfield options.

Experienced centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly has been picked along with goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Senegal were the best team at the recent Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco and edged the hosts 1-0 in a contentious final that was later awarded to the North Africans, a matter that is before the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Senegal have been drawn in Group I at the World Cup and open their campaign against France on June 16 in New Jersey in a repeat of their famous 2002 World Cup meeting in which the African side came out on top against the then-holders.

They also take on Norway at the same venue (June 22) and Iraq in Toronto (June 26) in their section.

Senegal reached the World Cup quarter-finals in 2002 before losing to Turkey, their best showing to date, and for several of their so-called 'Golden Generation' of players, Mane included, this will likely be their last chance to improve on that.

They went out in the group stage following a drawing of lots in 2018 and in the round-of-16 four years ago.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Edouard Mendy (Al-Ahli), Yehvann Diouf (Nice), Mory Diaw (Le Havre)

Defenders: Krepin Diatta (Monaco), Antoine Mendy (Nice), Abdoulaye Seck (Maccabi Haifa), Kalidou Koulibaly (Al-Hilal), Ilay Camara (Anderlecht), Moussa Niakhate (Lyon), Mamadou Sarr (Chelsea), El-Hadji Malick Diouf (West Ham United), Moustapha Mbow (Paris FC), Ismail Jakobs (Galatasaray)

Midfielders: Idrissa Gueye (Everton), Habib Diarra (Sunderland), Pape Matar Sarr (Tottenham), Pape Gueye (Villarreal), Lamine Camara (Monaco), Pathe Ciss (Rayo Vallecano), Bara Ndiaye (Bayern Munich)

Forwards: Sadio Mane (Al-Nassr), Bamba Dieng (Lorient), Iliman Ndiaye (Everton), Nicolas Jackson (Bayern Munich), Assane Diao (Como), Ibrahim Mbaye (Paris St-Germain), Cherif Ndiaye (Samsunspor), Ismaila Sarr (Crystal Palace) REUTERS