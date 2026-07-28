Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Mancini to become Italy coach for second time, source says

July 28 - Former Italy manager Roberto Mancini is set for a second spell as national team coach, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday.

Mancini will replace Gennaro Gattuso, who left the post in April following a World Cup qualifying defeat by Bosnia and Herzegovina, the third time in a row the four-times world champions had failed to reach the global showpiece event.

Italian media reported that Football Federation (FIGC) President Giovanni Malago announced the appointment during a Federal Council meeting, saying: "Mancini is the coach."

The 61-year-old Mancini guided Italy to the European Championship title in 2021.

He led Italy in 58 matches during his first spell and at club level has managed Inter Milan, Fiorentina and Manchester City, where he spent three years and guided them to their first Premier League title in 2011-12.

Former FIGC technical director Paolo Maldini and adviser Leonardo resigned from their roles on Monday after their primary candidate for the Italy coach's position, Andrea Pirlo, had his appointment blocked due to his ties to a Russian betting firm.

Former Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, who was the FIGC's first choice to take charge of the national team, turned down the job this month. REUTERS