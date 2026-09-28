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Mancini says 'double contract' during Man City tenure 'not my concern'

Sept 28 - Roberto Mancini, who led Manchester City to their first top-flight title in over four decades in 2012, has brushed aside concerns over a "double contract" the Italian is alleged to have had in his four-year spell as the Premier League club's manager.

German magazine Der Spiegel reported in 2018 that Mancini had earned a larger sum than his base salary at City for simultaneously serving as a consultant at the Abu Dhabi-based club Al Jazira, which is owned by a company chaired by City's majority owner Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The 61-year-old Mancini, who is now Italy manager, was asked about his alleged former dual role after last week's media reports said that City had been found guilty of 114 breaches of Premier League financial rules in a long-running case.

"It's not a problem that concerns me, for one thing," Mancini told a press conference ahead of Monday's Nations League clash with Turkey in Bursa.

"It's nothing new, because I think it's been coming up every now and then for four or five years. Manchester City isn't guilty, and the dual contract issue absolutely doesn't concern me. It's their problem, if anything."

Reuters has reached out to City for comment.

City, who have won eight Premier League titles in the last 15 years, have denied any wrongdoing.

Club chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said on Saturday that City remained confident of proving their innocence. REUTERS