Mancini resignation ends 'significant chapter' in Italy's history

ROME - Italy coach Roberto Mancini has resigned, ending a five-year spell in which they became European champions but missed out on the World Cup, the football federation (FIGC) said on Sunday.

Mancini took charge of the four-time World Cup winners in 2018 after they failed to qualify for that year’s global tournament in Russia, having previously not missed the finals of soccer’s showpiece event since 1958.

The 58-year-old coach said resigning was a “personal choice”.

“I thank all my players and fans who have accompanied me in these five years,” Mancini wrote on Instagram

“I will always carry the extraordinary victory of the 2020 European Championship in my heart. It has been an honour.”

Following the retirements of veterans Andrea Barzagli, Daniele De Rossi and captain Gianluigi Buffon, Mancini guided an Italy side in transition to success at the European Championship in 2021.

His team also went on a run of 37 games without defeat between October 2018 and October 2021 – a record in men’s international soccer.

Italy performed well at the Nations League under Mancini, finishing third in the 2020-21 and 2022-23 editions.

“A significant chapter in the history of the Azzurri, which began in May 2018 and ended with the 2023 Nations League Finals, comes to an end,” the FIGC said in a statement.

“In between, the victory at Euro 2020, a triumph conquered by a group in which all the individuals were able to become a team.”

However, Mancini was unable to take Italy back to the World Cup, with the team again failing to qualify for last year’s tournament in Qatar following a stunning 1-0 loss at home to North Macedonia in a playoff tie.