Mancini 'confident' for Cup play-offs

BELFAST • Four years ago, Italy fell to Sweden over a two-legged tie, failing to make the World Cup Finals for the first time since 1958.

The European champions will have to again face the play-offs and could even be paired with the Swedes once more when the draw is made next week.

Four months on from their Euro 2020 success, Italy's 0-0 draw at Northern Ireland meant Switzerland finished top of Group C after their 4-0 home win over Bulgaria, condemning Roberto Mancini's men to their second successive World Cup play-offs.

However, the Azzurri coach is upbeat about his side's chances of playing in Qatar despite missing out on automatic qualification.

"I am very confident for the play-offs. Maybe we will even win the World Cup Finals," Mancini told broadcaster RAI Sport.

"We can't do anything about it now, we have these (play-off) games in March and will try to give our best. It's a pity, because we should have sealed the group long before it came to this. We just need to rediscover what we were all about up until today."

Switzerland's four-goal winning margin meant Italy would have had to win by three goals in Belfast, a tough ask given the hosts had not conceded a goal at home in their qualifying campaign before Monday's game.

Northern Ireland, always a physical and robust side particularly when playing at Windsor Park, kept that record intact with a dogged performance in front of a passionate home crowd.

The injury-hit visitors, missing the likes of captain Giorgio Chiellini, Marco Verratti and Ciro Immobile among others, offered little in attack all match, but Mancini felt qualification did not hinge on this game. Rather, it was their two costly draws against the Swiss that sealed Italy's fate, he said.

The former Manchester City manager added: "We missed two penalties in the two key matches, that means that we had things under our control, but if you don't create chances, you're going to find yourself in difficulty."

Italy forward Domenico Berardi added: "We knew that it was difficult coming here. We gave our all and were unable to score.

"They put all their defenders behind the ball and it was difficult to break them down. It is disappointing we didn't already seal the group earlier. We have to roll our sleeves up, prepare for March and book our spot at the World Cup."

While Italy rued their four draws in Group C, Switzerland qualified for a fifth successive World Cup in some style.

Noah Okafor scored his first international goal, and Ruben Vargas, Cedric Itten and Remo Freuler were also on target for the hosts as they moved to 18 points from eight games, two points in front of Mancini's team.

It was also a special night for Swiss captain Xherdan Shaqiri, who marked his 100th appearance with an excellent performance, getting the ball rolling by setting up their opener.

"It's like a dream for me in my 100th game for Switzerland," the Lyon winger said.

"I have to pay a big compliment to the team. We believed in it, we went into this match with confidence. Seldom has a day been as beautiful."

Shaqiri also gave props to coach Murat Yakin, who took over from Vladimir Petkovic in the summer after the latter departed following their Euro 2020 campaign, for doing "a great job" and ensuring the transition was smooth.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS