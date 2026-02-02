Manchester United strike late as Michael Carrick extends perfect start

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Manchester United striker Benjamin Sesko (centre) celebrates scoring an added-time winner in a 3-2 English Premier League home triumph against Fulham at Old Trafford on Feb 1, 2026.

– Manchester United interim manager Michael Carrick extended his perfect start as Benjamin Sesko’s stoppage-time strike sealed a pulsating 3-2 English Premier League win over Fulham on Feb 1.

Sesko told Sky Sports: “That was unbelievable. Scoring at home and scoring the winner is unbelievable.

“I’ve been dreaming about that and dreaming that I can do that. We all know as a team how important these results are.

“We are on a really great run right now and we are just hoping that we can continue.”

United took the lead through Casemiro’s first-half header and looked in command when Matheus Cunha netted after the interval at Old Trafford.

In an incredible finale, Raul Jimenez’s penalty with five minutes left gave Fulham hope before Kevin’s wonder goal hauled the visitors level in stoppage time.

To United’s immense credit, they hit straight back as the much-maligned Sesko’s fourth goal in his last four games sealed Carrick’s third successive victory.

Fulham midfielder Emile Smith Rowe told Sky Sports: “Really frustrating. I thought the boys fought really hard today to get back into the game.

“It’s a bit annoying to concede straight after equalising.”

After masterminding surprise wins over Manchester City and Premier League leaders Arsenal, this remarkable encounter suggested former United midfielder Carrick might have the Midas touch.

Sesko admitted the “work rate is definitely different” under Carrick, who has been also telling the team to play with freedom.

Said the Slovenian striker: “You can see how much we work hard for each other without the ball and that also contributes to good results in the end.

“The work rate is definitely different. Everyone is on point and covering their spaces. In the end, that’s what counts.”

Unbeaten in their last seven league matches, United moved up to fourth place as their bid to qualify for next season’s Champions League gathers pace.

Reaching the Champions League would be a significant statement for Carrick, who was sacked by second-tier Middlesbrough in 2025.

Only once in Ruben Amorim’s turbulent 14-month reign did United win three games in a row, and Carrick has matched that run within weeks of his appointment until the end of the season.

United’s hierarchy may have to consider hiring Carrick on a permanent if their former midfielder can continue his impressive run.

Whether that is enough to appease the 1958 Manchester United fan group is another matter, after they staged a protest against the owners outside Old Trafford before kick-off.

Hundreds of fans, some wearing clown masks, gathered to express their frustration with United’s decline under the Glazer family and the lack of improvement since co-owner Jim Ratcliffe took charge of football operations.

The group claimed United are “being dragged through chaos by clown ownership” and are “run like a circus”.

Fans chanted against the owners and held aloft banners as flares filled the air on Sir Matt Busby Way.

There was dissatisfaction of a different sort for Fulham manager Marco Silva.

The Cottagers had a Jorge Cuenca goal disallowed by the video assistant referee (VAR) in the second half for marginal offside.

United’s opener, meanwhile, came after the referee overturned his original decision to give the home side a penalty for a Cuenca challenge on Cunha in the box.

He instead awarded a free kick just outside the box, which saw Bruno Fernandes’ delivery headed home by Casemiro.

Said Silva: “The story of the game started with a horrendous terrible decision from John Brooks with the penalty he gave.

“Horrendous decision from that moment – big, big mistake.”

Asked if he has spoken to Brooks, he said: “I don’t want to get more cards because I want to be on the touchline.” AFP