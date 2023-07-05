Manchester United seal swoop for Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount

Mount won the Champions League with Chelsea in 2021, providing the defence-splitting pass that led to Kai Havertz’s winner in the final against Manchester City.

United manager ten Hag will hope Mount can provide energy and goals from both a central-midfield berth and on the flanks at Old Trafford.

Describing himself as “hugely ambitious”, Mount cannot wait to start the new chapter in his career.

“Everyone can see that the club have made big steps forward under Erik ten Hag,” said Mount, whose fee could rise by a further £5 million in add-ons.

“Having met with the manager and discussed his plans, I couldn’t be more excited for the seasons ahead, and am ready for the hard work expected here.

“I am hugely ambitious. I know how amazing it feels to win major trophies and what it takes to do it. I will be giving everything to experience that again at Manchester United.”

After emerging as a key figure in Chelsea’s team under Frank Lampard and then Thomas Tuchel, Mount endured a dip in form last season.

Hampered by injuries, he struggled during a turbulent campaign marred by the sackings of Tuchel and his successor Graham Potter.

Chelsea were reported to have made several contract offers to Mount in a bid to keep the homegrown star at Stamford Bridge.

Mount had signalled his move to United by posting an emotional farewell message to Chelsea fans on Instagram late on Tuesday.