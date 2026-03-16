Manchester United seal 3-1 statement EPL win over Aston Villa

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Benjamin Sesko (right) of Manchester United celebrates scoring the third goal of their 3-1 English Premier League win over Aston Villa with Matheus Cunha on March 15.

– If Unai Emery was auditioning for the Manchester United managerial role on March 15, Michael Carrick gave the club hierarchy another reason to stick to their leading man as the Red Devils secured a 3-1 statement win over Aston Villa.

Goals from Casemiro, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko cemented United’s position in third on 54 points, three points ahead of fourth-placed Villa.

It also bolstered their hopes of Champions League football next season.

Ross Barkley had cancelled out Casemiro’s opener, but United responded to ensure interim boss Carrick became just the fourth manager in Premier League history to win his first six home matches in the competition.

“It was very important because it was against a direct opponent, we had the same points, to gain this advantage from them is always good,” said United captain Bruno Fernandes.

“We knew we needed to win the game after the last game. Today we did the job.

“I still think we can do much better but the job is done.”

United’s first real chance came in the 22nd minute, when Fernandes’ corner was flicked on by Harry Maguire but Amad Diallo’s header was saved by Emiliano Martinez.

That proved to be the only shot on target in the first half.

The best opportunity in the opening 45 minutes, however, fell to Diogo Dalot.

Fernandes’ cross found his fellow Portugal international in the 38th minute, and the wing-back’s first touch set him up for a left-footed shot inside the box but he blazed over the bar.

Seven minutes after the restart, Villa midfielder Morgan Rogers lost the ball inside his half following a challenge by Cunha.

Fernandes drove through the heart of midfield before releasing Bryan Mbeumo, whose shot was saved by Martinez before Villa cleared their lines.

From the resulting corner, Fernandes’ shot was headed in off the post by Casemiro.

It was the Brazilian’s seventh goal this campaign and sixth from a dead-ball situation.

Villa midfielder Amadou Onana forced Senne Lammens into a save in the 63rd minute.

But the away side would not be denied an equaliser a minute later.

Lucas Digne sent a low cross towards Barkley and the midfielder swept home in his first league start this season.

Emery’s men faced a nervous wait as the video assistant referee looked into a possible offside by Onana, but the goal stood.

Substitute Tammy Abraham had a chance to put Villa in front in the 68th minute but his first touch cost him.

Villa would pay an even heavier price three minutes later, when a perfectly weighted pass by Fernandes allowed Cunha to slot past Martinez.

Fernandes’ second assist was his 16th of the season.

It saw him surpass David Beckham’s club record of 15 assists during the 1999/2000 campaign in the Premier League era.

Fernandes said of his assists: “I’m more proud and pleased because I did it serving my teammates.

“Giving joy to the others is also very good.

“When you play in the position I play, I’m very happy I can help them to score and be happy in that moment.

“It’s a huge achievement for me but the main achievement would be in the top spot at the end of the season.”

Sesko sealed the win in the 81st minute, six minutes after coming off the bench, prompting Carrick to dance on the sidelines.

The 44-year-old could barely have asked for a better reaction, following his first loss since replacing Ruben Amorim in January – at Newcastle on March 4.

Only three other managers have won each of their first six home matches in the competition: Sven-Goran Eriksson (first nine in 2007), Carlo Ancelotti (first seven in 2009), and Manuel Pellegrini (first 11 in 2013-14).

On a week when former Liverpool captain Jamie Carragher suggested that Emery “should be heading to Old Trafford… as the front runner to become the next Manchester United manager” in his column for The Telegraph, it was Carrick’s men who took all three points.

In doing so, they subjected Villa to their third defeat in a row, their worst run in three years.