Manchester United must build team around Kobbie Mainoo and Rasmus Hojlund, says Peter Schmeichel

SINGAPORE – Former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel believes it is crucial the club places its focus on building the squad around promising midfielder Kobbie Mainoo and striker Rasmus Hojlund even if their top-four hopes this season are an “unrealistic dream”.

Schmeichel, who won five league titles with the Red Devils, said: “Mainoo has played eight games, considering he’s 18. But he plays like he’s 28. Let’s make the team around him and Hojlund, who has started scoring more goals.

“You know, create opportunities for him to have a chance to achieve more goals. So, use the rest of the season to prepare yourself for next season. The top four would be a dream, but that’s not so realistic anymore.”

The Dane also stressed that it was important to support Andre Onana, United’s new No. 1 who arrived from Inter Milan in the summer. The Cameroonian has come under heavy criticism for his performances in goal.

Schmeichel said: “He’s been a little unlucky coming in at the wrong time as a new goalkeeper, playing behind an unsettled back four with different personalities playing literally from game to game. This team hasn’t performed well, it’s difficult.

“When you are at the club, it’s a different pressure. You know, as soon as you walk through the doors, there’s somebody there pushing your shoulders down, and you have to sort of get beyond that.

“He has to focus on what he’s good at because we’ve seen that he is good. So keep his head down, keep working hard and eventually, it will turn for him.”