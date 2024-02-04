Manchester United must build team around Kobbie Mainoo and Rasmus Hojlund, says Peter Schmeichel

SINGAPORE – Former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel believes it is crucial the club places its focus on building the squad around promising midfielder Kobbie Mainoo and striker Rasmus Hojlund even if their top-four hopes this season are an “unrealistic dream”.
Schmeichel, who won five league titles with the Red Devils, said: “Mainoo has played eight games, considering he’s 18. But he plays like he’s 28. Let’s make the team around him and Hojlund, who has started scoring more goals.
“You know, create opportunities for him to have a chance to achieve more goals. So, use the rest of the season to prepare yourself for next season. The top four would be a dream, but that’s not so realistic anymore.”
The Dane also stressed that it was important to support Andre Onana, United’s new No. 1 who arrived from Inter Milan in the summer. The Cameroonian has come under heavy criticism for his performances in goal.
Schmeichel said: “He’s been a little unlucky coming in at the wrong time as a new goalkeeper, playing behind an unsettled back four with different personalities playing literally from game to game. This team hasn’t performed well, it’s difficult.
“When you are at the club, it’s a different pressure. You know, as soon as you walk through the doors, there’s somebody there pushing your shoulders down, and you have to sort of get beyond that.
“He has to focus on what he’s good at because we’ve seen that he is good. So keep his head down, keep working hard and eventually, it will turn for him.”
Aston Villa occupy fourth spot in the English Premier League with 46 points. United have 35 points and face West Ham United on Jan 4.
Schmeichel said: “If you think about how you catch up points, you are winning when not playing well. So far this season, regardless of who’s played, it’s not been like that. What’s more realistic than anything is maybe Europa League qualification.”
The arrival of billionaire Jim Ratcliffe as a co-owner will provide more funding but Schmeichel cautioned that it is United’s one chance to get it right or risk sinking further. He noted that the club needs “structural changes” to get back to competing for the Premier League title again.
He said: “They’re not going to be able to do too much. First, they’re not in there yet as it is not ratified yet. Secondly, you can’t just walk through the door and change everything. That’s unfortunately already been tried and tested, and we failed.
“What they’re doing now is just getting in there, looking around, not making any decisions. And that’s a sensible approach because, this time, it is an opportunity to get it right.
“If we don’t get this right now, we will already be far behind Liverpool, Manchester City, and Arsenal. If we don’t get it right now, we’ll sink further and further behind.”
He was in town for the Junior Stars Football Special, where the Premier League teamed up with the Central Singapore Community Development Council and StarHub to provide children from low-income families with expert football coaching and tuition.
Schmeichel said: “I have seen the impact that football has on children and young people all over the world. You could see the participants’ enthusiasm for the game and it was a great experience for them to receive tips from Premier League coaches.
“I hope they all enjoyed their day and continue playing and learning from football alongside their friends.”