Manchester United manager Ten Hag to stay - reports

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FA Cup - Final - Manchester City v Manchester United - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - May 25, 2024 Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag celebrates after winning the FA Cup Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge/File Photo REUTERS
Updated
Jun 12, 2024, 06:20 AM
Published
Jun 12, 2024, 06:20 AM

Manchester United coach Erik Ten Hag will remain in the job for next season despite the team's lowest ever Premier League finish of eighth, British media reports said on Tuesday.

The decision comes after an end-of-season review for the 2023-24 campaign, which finished on a high with a shock FA Cup final win over heavy favourites Manchester City.

Sky Sports said Ten Hag is discussing a new deal, with his contract entering its final season after two years in charge.

Former Ajax Amsterdam coach Ten Hag had come under increasing pressure after 20-times English champions United suffered their worst start to a season since 1962-63 with eight defeats in their first 15 matches in all competitions.

They ended up eighth after 14 defeats in their 38 league games and bowed out of the Champions League in the group phase. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top