Manchester United sack manager Ruben Amorim, Darren Fletcher to take interim charge

Former Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim during the 1-1 English Premier League draw against Leeds United on Jan 4. He was sacked on Jan 5.

LONDON – English Premier League giants Manchester United have sacked their manager Ruben Amorim, the club announced on Jan 5.

In a statement, the club said: “With Manchester United sitting sixth in the Premier League, the club’s leadership has reluctantly made the decision that it is the right time to make a change.

“This will give the team the best opportunity of the highest possible Premier League finish. The club would like to thank Ruben for his contribution to the club and wishes him well for the future. ”

United also confirmed that former Red Devil and current Under-18s coach Darren Fletcher will take charge of the Red Devils for their Premier League away match against Burnley on Jan 7.

The Athletic reported that Fletcher is likely to take interim charge until the end of the season, with a permanent replacement likely only in the summer.

Amorim arrived at Old Trafford from Sporting Lisbon 14 months ago.

The Portuguese appeared to hit out at the club’s hierarchy after the 1-1 English Premier League draw against Leeds United on Jan 4, which left United sixth in the table after 20 games, 17 points behind leaders Arsenal.

Over the summer, the club spent a reported €250.7 million (S$376.7 million) on new players, adding to its already high debt levels. Only €74.2 million was recouped from sales of players, led by Alejandro Garnacho.

Former United captain Rio Ferdinand expressed surprise on his YouTube channel, saying: “I didn’t anticipate this when I woke up this morning that Ruben Amorim will be one of the guys getting the sack.

“ He wouldn’t have been my first three, four or five people to get sacked in the league. But when you look at his record in black and white, I’m not surprised.”

Amorim raised doubts about his long-term United future in a spikey press conference on Jan 4 at Elland Road that hinted at rifts behind the scenes at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese boss had alluded to his growing frustration in the build-up to the Leeds match when he refused to clarify his recent comments about the club’s transfer plans.

He was more forthcoming when asked on Jan 4 if he still felt he had confidence from the board.

“ Guys, to start with that, and I noticed that you receive selective information about everything, I came here to be the manager of the Manchester United, not to be the coach of Manchester United,” Amorim said. “And that is clear.

“I know that my name is not (Thomas) Tuchel, it’s not (Antonio) Conte, it’s not (Jose) Mourinho but I’m the manager of Manchester United.

“And it’s going to be like this for 18 months or when the board decides to change , so that was my point .

“I want to finish with that. I’m not going to quit. I will do my job until another guy is coming here to replace me.”

After suggesting he arrived at United as a manager with full authority and not merely a coach taking orders, he turned his ire at others at Old Trafford.

“If people cannot handle the Gary Nevilles and the criticisms of everything, we need to change the club,” he said, in reference to the former fullback-turned-pundit, who has been a constant critic of Amorim’s tactical inflexibility as he remained wedded to his three/five at the back formation.

“In every department – the scouting department, the sporting director – need to do their job.”

Reports recently claimed United head of recruitment Christopher Vivell told Amorim to adapt his tactics after a detailed explanation by Fulham boss Marco Silva of his plan to counter it when the sides drew in August.

Amorim took over from Erik ten Hag in November 2024, ending his first season with the club 15th in the Premier League – their worst placing since they were relegated in 1974 – and losing to Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final.

This season, they are sixth after 20 games – 17 behind leaders Arsenal – having won just three of their last 11 matches.

Amorim won just 24 of his 63 games in charge in all competitions, or 38.1 per cent, the worst rate of any United boss since the retirement of Alex Ferguson in 2013, aside from Ralf Rangnick’s 37.9 per cent in half a season as interim manager.

The Portuguese’s average of 1.23 points per game is the worst of any Red Devils manager in the Premier League era.

Amorim lost a third of his matches overall, the worst record of any permanent United boss since Frank O’Farrell in the 1970s.

The longest winning run he oversaw was three matches, which happened just twice during his tenure.

Since Ferguson’s exit, United have turned to David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Ralf Rangnick, and ten Hag with limited success and it is now 13 years since they won the last of their 20 league titles. AFP, REUTERS, BLOOMBERG