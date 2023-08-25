Manchester United lose injured Luke Shaw for Notts Forest, Arsenal games

Luke Shaw (right) has been ruled out of the next two Premier League games after picking up a muscle injury. PHOTO: REUTERS
LONDON - Manchester United and England international left-back Luke Shaw was on Thursday ruled out of the next two Premier League games after picking up a muscle injury, the club announced.

“Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has sustained an injury which will rule him out of forthcoming games,” said a club statement.

“The muscle issue is still being assessed but the England left-back is expected to be out of action for a number of weeks.”

The 28-year-old defender started the first two Premier League matches of the season but will now miss Saturday’s Old Trafford encounter against Nottingham Forest and next weekend’s trip to Arsenal.

He is also likely to sit out next month’s round of international matches. AFP

