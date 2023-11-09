Manchester United give up two-goal lead in 4-3 Champions League loss in Copenhagen

COPENHAGEN - Manchester United gave up a two-goal lead in a breathless 4-3 Champions League loss to FC Copenhagen on Wednesday that turned after Marcus Rashford was shown a red card following a brace by young United striker Rasmus Hojlund.

The loss was a calamitous setback in United's hopes for last-16 qualification with Erik ten Hag's side fourth in Group A on three points with two group games still to play.

Hojlund fired United to a brilliant start in a roller-coaster first half, scoring his first when the game was just 171 seconds old by tucking in Scott McTominay's pass from close range.

The 20-year-old netted again against his former club in the 28th minute after a Kamil Grabara save sent the ball spinning practically to his feet.

The tide turned when Rashford was shown a red card in the 42nd minute for planting his foot on the ankle of Elias Jelert to protect the ball. The moment breathed new life into the home side and Mohamed Elyounoussi pulled one back three minutes later.

There was more misery to come as Copenhagen were awarded a penalty right before halftime after Harry Maguire's handball, and Diogo Goncalves slotted it home past Andre Onana.

United briefly regained the lead when VAR awarded them a penalty for a handball which Bruno Fernandes calmly converted.

But they imploded in the final few minutes giving up two goals, in the 83rd when Lukas Lerager sprinted in to meet Rasmus Falk's cross and four minutes later when 17-year-old substitute Roony Bardghji fired home. REUTERS