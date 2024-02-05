Manchester United climb above West Ham into sixth with 3-0 victory

Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v West Ham United - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - February 4, 2024 Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund celebrates scoring their first goal with Alejandro Garnacho REUTERS/Carl Recine
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v West Ham United - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - February 4, 2024 Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag REUTERS/Carl Recine
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v West Ham United - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - February 4, 2024 West Ham United's Maxwel Cornet in action with Manchester United's Antony REUTERS/Carl Recine
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v West Ham United - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - February 4, 2024 West Ham United's Mohammed Kudus in action with Manchester United's Diogo Dalot and Alejandro Garnacho REUTERS/Carl Recine
Updated
48 sec ago
Published
50 sec ago

MANCHESTER, England - Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho netted twice after Rasmus Hojlund scored on his 21st birthday as the Old Trafford side beat West Ham United 3-0 to climb above the visitors into sixth place in the Premier League on Sunday.

On the heels of a 4-3 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Thursday, Erik ten Hag's team now have 38 points after 23 games, eight adrift of fourth spot. The Hammers are seventh with 36.

Hojlund scored in the 23rd minute when Casemiro prodded the ball forward after West Ham failed to clear a high ball. The Dane knocked the ball past a couple of defenders before firing home from the centre of the box into the bottom corner.

Hojlund, who did not score his first league goal until Dec. 26, became the youngest player in the Old Trafford team's history to score in four consecutive Premier League appearances.

Garnacho doubled the lead in the 49th after his shot from the corner of the box took a big deflection to send substitute goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski the wrong way.

The Argentine netted his second in the 84th after Kalvin Phillips lost the ball and Scott McTominay pounced, finding Garnacho in the box. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top