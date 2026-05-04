Manchester United beat Liverpool to secure Champions League qualification

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Kobbie Mainoo scoring Manchester United's third goal during the 3-1 English Premier League win over Liverpool at Old Trafford on May 3, 2026.

– Manchester United secured Champions League football next season, as Kobbie Mainoo’s strike earned a thrilling 3-2 English Premier League win at Old Trafford over Liverpool on May 3.

The 21-year-old midfielder told Sky Sports: “To turn it around the way we have done, it’s a credit to the players and the manager. We are just looking forward and still need to finish the season strong.

“We want to just keep on winning and winning.”

On interim manager Michael Carrick, he added: “He gives so much confidence to not just me but all the players. You want to follow him, you want to fight for him, you want to die for him on the pitch. I feel like we showed that today.

“I’m so blessed to be in this position. I used to dream about days like this. I’m glad to be here and my future’s at this club.”

The Red Devils were 2-0 up inside 15 minutes through Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko, but imploded after the break to allow Liverpool back into the game.

Dominik Szoboszlai and Cody Gakpo had hauled Liverpool level in the second half after costly United errors, but Mainoo had the final say with a strike from the edge of the 18-yard box in the 77th minute to send Old Trafford into raptures.

The win moved third-placed United onto 64 points with three games remaining, while fourth-placed Liverpool still have work to do to clinch a place among Europe’s elite next season, as the fourth-placed Reds are level on 58 points with Aston Villa, who played Tottenham Hotspur in a game which kicked off after press time.

Bournemouth thrashed Crystal Palace 3-0 to go sixth on 52 points.

Hosts United got off to a great start, with Cunha scoring in the sixth minute and Sesko doubling their lead eight minutes later.

Szoboszlai pulled one back in the 47th minute after Amad Diallo gave the ball away on the halfway line. Gakpo levelled nine minutes later when custodian Senne Lammens passed the ball straight to Alexis Mac Allister, and the Dutchman slotted into the open net, setting up a nervy ending punctuated by Mainoo’s heroics.

Former United captain Roy Keane told Sky Sports: “Huge win. You try to look at the positives. They’ve scored three goals, were a huge goal threat and they won the game. Some mistakes they made in the second half were self-inflicted and gave Liverpool some encouragement...

“I think Manchester United just about deserved the win. We’ve seen the best and the worst of them, but the game is about winning.”

Former Liverpool skipper Jamie Carragher added: “Liverpool were a lot better second half. They couldn’t be any worse. At one stage, you felt they’d go on to win the game.

“I always felt there would be a winning goal but Liverpool have had problems all season defensively, never looked solid. And, as has happened so often here, Man United go on and get the winning goal.”

Meanwhile, former United manager Alex Ferguson has been taken to hospital after feeling unwell ahead of the match, media reported. The 84-year-old had been at Old Trafford for the game.

Sky Sports reported that he was conscious and had precautionary checks before being whisked away.

Ferguson, who managed United from 1986 until his retirement in 2013, won 13 Premier League titles and two Champions League trophies during a glittering 26-year spell at the club.

He hoisted a total of 38 trophies with the Red Devils.

A United spokesperson said the club was unable to comment on Ferguson’s status.

Ferguson is a regular at the club’s home games and has a row of seats in the Old Trafford directors’ box. REUTERS