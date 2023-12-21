Manchester United, Bayern Munich commit to Uefa competitions after Super League verdict

LONDON – Manchester United and Bayern Munich said they remain committed to playing in competitions run by Uefa, despite the European Union (EU) court verdict on Dec 21 which said European football’s governing body Uefa and Fifa contravened EU law by preventing the formation of a Super League.

Uefa insisted “this ruling does not signify an endorsement or validation of the so-called Super League” while Fifa said it “will now analyse the decision in coordination with Uefa, the other confederations and the member associations before commenting further”.

United were one of the 12 clubs involved in the formation of the breakaway Super League in April 2021 but pulled out due to pressure from fans, governments and players.

“Our position has not changed. We remain fully committed to participation in Uefa competitions, and to positive cooperation with Uefa, the Premier League, and fellow clubs through the ECA on the continued development of the European game,” the club said.

Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal were the other five Premier League clubs involved.

The Premier League said they would face a 30-point deduction if they attempt a similar move in future and each would be fined £25 million (S$42 million) for any such breakaway attempt.

Two months after the six English clubs pulled out of the project in 2021, they said they would offer a combined £22 million as “a gesture of goodwill” to go towards the good of the game, including new investment to support fans, grassroots football and community programmes.

Bayern Munich said it was committed to Uefa competitions, saying the door for the Super League “remains closed” for the German champions.

“The Bundesliga is the foundation of FC Bayern, just as all national leagues are the foundation of other European football clubs,” Bayern CEO Jan Christian Dreesen said.

“It is therefore our duty and our deep conviction to strengthen them, not to weaken them. We are also committed to the European club competitions under the umbrella of Uefa.”

The German Football League (DFL), which is in charge of the Bundesliga, said it “explicitly supports the European sports model and rejects competitions outside those competitions organised by the federations and the leagues”.

France’s Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) also said it “unequivocally supports” competitions organised by Uefa.

The British Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport Lucy Frazer added: “The government stood with fans when a number of clubs attempted to join a breakaway competition in 2021. We stand by that decision.”

After the collapse of the Super League plan, only three clubs remained in support of it, but Juventus opted to pull out in 2023 after their former chairman Andrea Agnelli, one of the figures behind the project, and the club’s board resigned in November 2022.

Real Madrid and Barcelona still hoped to go ahead with the competition and the Super League took its case to a Spanish court, which subsequently sought guidance from the Luxembourg-based European Court.