Manchester United agree deal to sign Rasmus Hojlund, say reports

Hojlund joined Atalanta in August 2022 and scored 10 goals in 34 appearances last season. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

LONDON - Manchester United have reportedly agreed a deal worth an initial £64 million (S$109 million) to sign Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund.

The Denmark international is the third major arrival at Old Trafford during the summer transfer window after the signings of Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount and Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana.

United are understood to have agreed a fee of £64 million for Hojlund, with a further £8 million in add-ons.

The 20-year-old is reported to have agreed terms on a five-year deal with the option of a further season.

United manager Erik ten Hag is keen to boost his striking options after a season in which his side lacked a cutting edge.

The Red Devils finished third in the Premier League but scored just 58 goals – 36 fewer than champions Manchester City.

Hojlund joined Atalanta in August 2022 and scored 10 goals in 34 appearances last season.

United face Wolves at home in their opening Premier League fixture on Aug 14. AFP

