Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne upbeat after surgery

City's De Bruyne came off the pitch after 36 minutes of the champions’ 3-0 win at promoted Burnley a week ago, and City said he could be out for up to four months. PHOTOS: REUTERS, X/KEVIN DE BRUYNE
Updated
39 sec ago
Published
43 sec ago

LONDON - Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has had surgery following the hamstring injury he suffered at Burnley on the opening day of the Premier League season.

The Belgian international came off after 36 minutes of the champions’ 3-0 win at promoted Burnley a week ago and City said he could be out for up to four months.

However, on Friday De Bruyne was upbeat about his recovery.

“The news after the Burnley game was a really big blow for me physically and mentally. Now the surgery is done I’m ready to heal my body and get back to work soon,” he said in a post on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

De Bruyne, who was sidelined for City’s Uefa Super Cup win over Sevilla in Athens on Wednesday, has also limped off in City’s Champions League final victory over Inter Milan in June.

City manager Pep Guardiola said on Tuesday that the 32-year-old midfielder had suffered a relapse of the same injury.

More On This Topic
Kevin de Bruyne injury sours winning Premier League start for Man City
Pep Guardiola eyes full house of Manchester City trophies after Super Cup success

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top