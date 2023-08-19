Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne upbeat after surgery

LONDON - Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has had surgery following the hamstring injury he suffered at Burnley on the opening day of the Premier League season.

The Belgian international came off after 36 minutes of the champions’ 3-0 win at promoted Burnley a week ago and City said he could be out for up to four months.

However, on Friday De Bruyne was upbeat about his recovery.

“The news after the Burnley game was a really big blow for me physically and mentally. Now the surgery is done I’m ready to heal my body and get back to work soon,” he said in a post on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

De Bruyne, who was sidelined for City’s Uefa Super Cup win over Sevilla in Athens on Wednesday, has also limped off in City’s Champions League final victory over Inter Milan in June.

City manager Pep Guardiola said on Tuesday that the 32-year-old midfielder had suffered a relapse of the same injury.