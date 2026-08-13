Manchester City's Anderson eager to repay record fee with silverware

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Aug 12 - Manchester City's new signing Elliot Anderson said he is determined to justify his hefty transfer fee and hopes to make an immediate impact when the FA Cup winners face Premier League champions Arsenal in Sunday's Community Shield.

The 23-year-old joined City from Nottingham Forest in July in a deal British media reported could rise to 116 million pounds ($156.66 million), making him the second-most expensive British player.

"I'm over the moon," Anderson told reporters on Wednesday after his first training session under new manager Enzo Maresca.

"The lads have welcomed me really well and training went well."

The England international could make his debut against Arsenal just days after arriving at the club. The midfielder said he was aware of the scrutiny attached to his price tag but was determined to let his performances do the talking.

"It is a chance to win a trophy in your first week," Anderson said.

"I want to show everyone what I can do. I try not to focus on it too much, but I'm sure over the next season I can show people what I do best."

Anderson said Maresca's attention to detail had already stood out in their early sessions together and expects to learn more about his role in the coming weeks. While he sees himself primarily as a box-to-box midfielder, Anderson believes he can offer more.

"I've got a bit of everything. I can defend well, I can attack, so I'll just try and give everything I've got to help the club," he said.

Manchester City, who finished second last season in the Premier League, will begin their campaign against Bournemouth on August 23. REUTERS