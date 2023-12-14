Manchester City youngsters shine to complete Champions League clean sweep

BELGRADE - Manchester City completed a perfect Champions League group stage as 20-year-olds Micah Hamilton and Oscar Bobb scored their first goals for the club in a 3-2 win at Red Star Belgrade on Dec 13.

The defending champions had already secured their place in the last 16 as Group G winners, allowing Pep Guardiola the luxury to make nine changes.

Bobb and Hamilton were two of the youngsters given their chance to shine on European football’s biggest stage and revelled in the occasion.

A picture of Hamilton receiving instructions from Guardiola as a ball boy in 2017 went viral ahead of kick-off.

And he rewarded his manager’s faith to start the game by firing high past Omri Glazer from a narrow angle on 19 minutes.