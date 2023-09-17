Manchester City storm back to beat West Ham 3-1

Soccer Football - Premier League - West Ham United v Manchester City - London Stadium, London, Britain - September 16, 2023 Manchester City's Oscar Bobb in action with West Ham United's Lucas Paqueta Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers REUTERS
Soccer Football - Premier League - West Ham United v Manchester City - London Stadium, London, Britain - September 16, 2023 Manchester City's Bernardo Silva celebrates scoring their second goal with Rodri and Matheus Nunes REUTERS/Tony Obrien
Soccer Football - Premier League - West Ham United v Manchester City - London Stadium, London, Britain - September 16, 2023 Manchester City fan celebrates with Ederson's shirt after the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers REUTERS
Soccer Football - Premier League - West Ham United v Manchester City - London Stadium, London, Britain - September 16, 2023 Manchester City's Julian Alvarez and Bernardo Silva celebrate after the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers REUTERS
Soccer Football - Premier League - West Ham United v Manchester City - London Stadium, London, Britain - September 16, 2023 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola celebrates after the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers REUTERS
Updated
52 sec ago
Published
56 sec ago

LONDON - Jeremy Doku, Bernardo Silva and Erling Haaland scored second-half goals as Manchester City fought back from a goal down to beat West Ham United 3-1 at the London Stadium on Saturday and move back top of the Premier League table.

Liverpool's 3-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers had taken them to the summit, but City stormed back in the second half of a pulsating game to secure the three points.

After soaking up enormous pressure, West Ham took the lead in the 36th minute when Vladimir Coufal chipped a cross to the far post and James Ward-Prowse produced a brilliant diving header.

Doku equalised 43 seconds into the second half, running menacingly at Coufal before firing home, and Silva and Haaland were on target in the 76th and 86th minutes to send City back top on 15 points, two ahead of Liverpool. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top