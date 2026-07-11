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Manchester City sign winger Monga from Leicester

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Soccer Football - Premier League - Leicester City v Newcastle United - King Power Stadium, Leicester, Britain - April 7, 2025 Leicester City's Jeremy Monga during the warm up before the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Soccer Football - Premier League - Leicester City v Newcastle United - King Power Stadium, Leicester, Britain - April 7, 2025 Leicester City's Jeremy Monga during the warm up before the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

REUTERS

July 11 - Manchester City have signed winger Jeremy Monga from Leicester City on a contract running until 2031, the Premier League club said on Saturday.

• Monga, who turned 17 on Friday, has reportedly joined City in a deal worth £10 million ($13 million), including add-ons.

• "When I became aware that Manchester City were interested, I knew instantly this was the right choice for me," Monga said. "For any young footballer, to become part of this amazing club is a dream come true. "

• The England Under-19 international, who became the second-youngest Premier League player when he made his senior debut last year, featured 37 times in all competitions for Leicester last season, including seven times in the Premier League. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.