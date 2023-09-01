Manchester City sign Portugal midfielder Nunes from Wolves

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brighton & Hove Albion - Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain - August 19, 2023 Wolverhampton Wanderers' Matheus Nunes reacts after being sent off Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers/File Photo REUTERS
Updated
35 sec ago
Published
38 sec ago

Manchester City have signed Portugal midfielder Matheus Nunes from Wolverhampton Wanderers on a five-year contract, the Premier League champions announced on Friday.

No financial details were disclosed but British media reported that City paid Wolves about 53 million pounds ($67.20 million) for the 25-year-old.

"The opportunity to work under Pep Guardiola, one of the greatest managers ever, and alongside some of the best players in the world was something I couldn't turn down," Nunes said.

"I've learned so much during my season at Wolves and I'm excited to continue improving in the Premier League, a division which brings the best out of me."

Nunes had been absent from training with the squad, Wolves manager Gary O'Neil said, after Wolves rejected City's initial 47 million pounds bid.

Wolves signed the Brazilian-born Nunes last August for a then club-record transfer fee of 45 million euros ($48.83 million) from Sporting on a five-year contract.

Nunes has played 11 times for Portugal, having turned down a call-up from his native Brazil. He has scored one international goal in a World Cup qualifier against Turkey and was included in his country's squad for last year's Qatar World Cup.

The midfielder made 34 Premier League appearances for Wolves last season and started their first two league games this term. He was sent off in the 4-1 defeat by Brighton & Hove Albion. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top