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Manchester City sign Ndiaye from Everton

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Soccer Football - Pre Season Friendly - Newcastle United v Everton - Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain - August 12, 2026 Everton's Iliman Ndiaye scores their second goal from the penalty spot Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

Soccer Football - Pre Season Friendly - Newcastle United v Everton - Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain - August 12, 2026 Everton's Iliman Ndiaye scores their second goal from the penalty spot Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

REUTERS

LONDON, Sept 1 - Manchester City's rebuild continued on Tuesday with the signing of Senegal forward Iliman Ndiaye from Everton on a five-year deal, the club confirmed.

City paid a reported £65 million ($87.80 million) for the 26-year-old who becomes the club's seventh signing of the summer window following the departure of coach Pep Guardiola.

"I've no doubt City fans will get a thrill seeing him in action for us," Hugo Viana, City's Director of Football, said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We know this club develops players. We make a commitment to every single player we sign that we will make them better footballers. I am really excited to see the level Iliman can reach in the years ahead because I know for sure working with (coach) Enzo (Maresca) and his staff is going to ensure he becomes a top-class Premier League player." REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.