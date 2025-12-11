Manchester City rally to beat Real Madrid in Champions League, Arsenal enjoy easy win

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

MADRID - Nico O’Reilly’s opportunistic strike and Erling Haaland’s penalty helped Manchester City to fight back ‍to ​beat Real Madrid 2-1 in ‍a tense Champions League contest at the Santiago Bernabeu on Dec 10.

Rodrygo ​opened ​the scoring with a low shot from a counter in the 28th minute, with City looking exposed almost ‍every time Madrid ventured forward for the first half ​an hour.

But Madrid pressed ⁠the self-destruct button, first when goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois spilled a relatively easy header from Josko Gvardiol, with O’Reilly converting the rebound in ​the 35th minute.

Then, eight minutes later, defender Antonio Ruediger conceded a ‌penalty by wrestling Haaland ​to the ground as he went to meet a cross in the six-yard box, with the Norwegian striker making sure with the resulting penalty.

The result moved Pep Guardiola’s City to fourth place in the group with 13 points ‍from six matches, while Madrid slipped to seventh ​with 12 points, increasing scrutiny on manager Xabi Alonso as Real’s ​dismal run extended to just two ‌wins in eight matches across all competitions over the past five weeks.

Arsenal make it six out of six

At Club Bruges, Noni Madueke scored twice and Gabriel Martinelli netted the other ‍as ​Arsenal kept up their ‍100 per cent run to ​stay ​top of the standings with a comfortable 3-0 triumph.

Arsenal’s sixth win in as many ​group games all ⁠but confirms a top-eight finish, meaning they will skip the knockout phase playoffs in February and ​move straight into the round of 16 in March.

Arsenal's Noni Madueke (left) heads the ball to score Arsenal's second goal against Club Brugge. PHOTO: AFP

It ‌was a satisfying ​night at the Jan Breydelstadion for the under-strength Gunners, who had lost at Aston Villa at the weekend and made five changes to freshen up an injury-stricken ‍squad.

It included a first run-out in almost ​a year for Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus, who ​got a half-hour’s action ‌as a second-half substitute.

Newcastle draw

In Germany, Bayer Leverkusen’s Alex Grimaldo bagged an 88th-minute goal to rescue a 2-2 draw for the hosts ‍against ​Newcastle United.

Newcastle thought they had done enough to get back into ​the ​top eight after coming from a goal down to lead 2-1 before Spain international Grimaldo charged into the ‍box to level with two minutes left to play.

The hosts ​went in front when ⁠Robert Andrich headed on at the far post and the ball bounced off Newcastle captain Bruno Guimaraes for an own goal in the 13th ​minute.

Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes scores an own goal and Bayer Leverkusen's first goal past Aaron Ramsdale. PHOTO: REUTERS

Newcastle equalised with an Anthony Gordon penalty in the 51st after Leverkusen keeper ‌Mark Flekken dallied on ​the ball, allowing Nick Woltemade to snatch it before being brought down.

Gordon then turned provider in the 74th, floating a cross in the box for Lewis Miley to head in his maiden Champions League goal before Grimaldo snatched the late ‍equaliser.

Newcastle are 12th on 10 points, while Leverkusen dropped ​to 20th on nine. The top eight teams qualify directly for ​the knockout stage. Teams who finish ‌ninth to 24th will enter a playoff round to reach the last 16. REUTERS