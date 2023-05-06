Manchester City rack up 10th Premier League win on the trot

LONDON – Hard-charging Manchester City went four points clear of Arsenal at the top the Premier League on Saturday, beating Leeds United 2-1 with a pair of near-identical goals from Ilkay Gundogan, stretching their winning league run to 10 games.

City’s prolific striker Erling Haaland graciously handed the ball to Gundogan to take a penalty kick in the 84th minute for what would have been a hat trick, but Leeds keeper Joel Robles had no trouble turning aside his shot.

City had run circles around Leeds with numerous excellent scoring chances before Gundogan struck in the 19th minute from the edge of the 18-yard box off a pass from Riyad Mahrez.

Mahrez teed up Gundogan again eight minutes later in a carbon copy of his first goal. Rodrigo Moreno pulled one back for Leeds in the 85th minute.

With four games left, Pep Guardiola’s side have 82 points to Arsenal’s 78, and if the Gunners lose to Newcastle United on Sunday, City will have all but locked up an illustrious third consecutive title.

Leeds, playing their first game under interim manager Sam Allardyce who was parachuted in in a last-ditch effort to avoid relegation, are teetering in 17th place – and all three teams below them have a game in hand.

Former Liverpool and England midfielder Jamie Redknapp said on Sky Sports: “Leeds will take a lot from this. There was some spirit there.

“It was important they didn’t come away from here with a heavy defeat.”

Fellow ex-England international Micah Richards agreed, saying on Sky Sports: “Yes, Leeds lost but they can take a lot from the performance at the Etihad. They could have even stolen a point at the end.”

Meanwhile, Chelsea claimed their first win under interim manager Frank Lampard with a 3-1 victory at Bournemouth to snap a nine-match winless run in all competitions.

Late goals from Benoit Badiashile and Joao Felix helped Chelsea move up to 11th with 42 points while Bournemouth slipped to 14th, three points behind the London side having played a game more.

Bournemouth had two opportunities to take the lead in the first five minutes but the Chelsea defence stood firm before midfielder Conor Gallagher scored with a well-timed header to give the visitors the lead.

Gallagher told Premier League Productions: “It feels great... Hopefully we can move forward and take confidence from it. It felt much better, everyone seemed more confident and we controlled the game.

“The main message from the boss was that we needed to be more clinical and more ruthless in the final third. So to get three goals today was great.”

But Chelsea were pegged back when Bournemouth played a delightful sequence of one-touch passes for Ryan Christie to set up Matias Vina, who curled his shot from the edge of the box past Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Fellow troubled London club Tottenham Hotspur saw captain Harry Kane move up to second place in the all-time Premier League goalscorers list as he helped ailing Spurs to a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace – their first victory in five games.

Kane headed Tottenham in front in first half injury-time to score his 209th Premier League goal, one more than Wayne Rooney but still some way behind record-holder Alan Shearer’s tally of 260.

Kane told the BBC: “It’s nice to get on the scoresheet and when you win it feels that bit sweeter. I want to keep scoring goals so to pass someone like Wayne Rooney, one of the best players in this country, is a special feeling.” REUTERS, AFP