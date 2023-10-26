Manchester City have pundits in stitches with ‘horrendous’ outfits

Manchester City's Phil Foden arriving at the stadium prior to the Champions League match against Young Boys at Wankdorf Stadium in Bern, Switzerland. PHOTO: MANCHESTER CITY FC/FACEBOOK
Updated
October 26, 2023 at 12:02 PM
Published
October 26, 2023 at 11:55 AM

BERN – Manchester City were panned by football pundits for their choice of outfits to travel to their Champions League group game against Young Boys in Bern on Wednesday.

The reigning champions climbed off the team bus looking like a 1950s American college team, dressed in navy blue cardigans with their names and numbers on the back and “Manchester City” on bands around the sleeves, over white dress shirts and light denim jeans.

“Unacceptable!” a laughing Joe Cole said on the TNT Sports broadcast, calling the outfits “horrendous”.

Former City defender Joleon Lescott added: “It is questionable, especially when it doesn’t look good on Jack Grealish.”

City, who have a fashion deal with label Dsquared2, have raised eyebrows before with their choice of team outfits, including double denim. REUTERS

