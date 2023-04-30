Manchester City go top for the first time since February after beating Fulham

LONDON – Manchester City claimed top spot in the Premier League for the first time since February as Erling Haaland reached yet another milestone in a 2-1 victory at Fulham on Sunday.
The reigning champions last led the league outright, rather than on goal difference, on Nov 5, 2022.
City defender Kyle Walker told the BBC: “It is always going to be a tough game after the emotions of Wednesday (4-1 win over then league leaders Arsenal)”.
“I think the form is so important. It has been good over the recent couple of months... and this form needs to continue.”
Match-winner Julian Alvarez added on the BBC: “This is where we wanted to be at the start of the season. Everyone’s put in really good work and now we’ve reached the top, we need to defend it.
“Every game is a final for us and everyone’s going to pull together to make that final effort.”
Meanwhile, it took Haaland only three minutes to score his record-equalling 34th Premier League goal of an extraordinary debut season in England, after the Norwegian tucked away a penalty.
It moved him level on the Premier League single-season scoring record of Alan Shearer and Andy Cole.
His 50th goal in all competitions is more than any other Premier League player and more than seven Premier League clubs have scored in all competitions this term.
City were pegged back in the 15th minute when Carlos Vinicius rifled a shot past Ederson but they responded to the setback to carve out a succession of chances.
Jack Grealish was denied by the crossbar before Argentinian forward Alvarez produced a moment of magic to beat Bernd Leno with a right-footed shot from outside the area.
Among players with 10 or more Premier League starts this season, only Haaland (67 per cent) has scored in a higher percentage of his starts across all competitions than Alvarez – 11 out of 18, or 61 per cent.
City were unable to give themselves a cushion after the break despite several chances and suffered some anxious moments but held on for an eighth successive league win.
They are now top with 76 points to Arsenal’s 75 and also have a game in hand. Fulham remain 10th.
City’s local rivals Manchester United also won on Sunday as Bruno Fernandes was on target to beat in-form Aston Villa 1-0 and strengthen their push for a top-four finish.
The Portugal international scored shortly before half-time to settle fans’ nerves at Old Trafford.
Manager Erik ten Hag, whose United side are fourth, told the BBC: “I’m really happy with the points but also with the performance. Really good performance against a Villa side who did not lose in 10 games, scored in every game and we were in complete control.
“It could have been 3-1 or 4-1 so a really good and impressive performance.”
Friday was the third, and what is expected to be final, deadline for interested parties to make offers to buy the club from the unpopular Glazer family.
The 1958 fan group led a march of hundreds of fans from central Manchester to Old Trafford on Sunday chanting for the Glazers to cut their ties with the club, carrying a giant banner which read “Full Sale Only”.
Two points ahead of United in third, albeit with a game in hand. are Newcastle United. They recovered from going into the break a goal down to beat bottom side Southampton 3-1 at St James’ Park. REUTERS, AFP