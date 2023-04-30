Manchester City go top for the first time since February after beating Fulham

LONDON – Manchester City claimed top spot in the Premier League for the first time since February as Erling Haaland reached yet another milestone in a 2-1 victory at Fulham on Sunday.

The reigning champions last led the league outright, rather than on goal difference, on Nov 5, 2022.

City defender Kyle Walker told the BBC: “It is always going to be a tough game after the emotions of Wednesday (4-1 win over then league leaders Arsenal)”.

“I think the form is so important. It has been good over the recent couple of months... and this form needs to continue.”

Match-winner Julian Alvarez added on the BBC: “This is where we wanted to be at the start of the season. Everyone’s put in really good work and now we’ve reached the top, we need to defend it.

“Every game is a final for us and everyone’s going to pull together to make that final effort.”

Meanwhile, it took Haaland only three minutes to score his record-equalling 34th Premier League goal of an extraordinary debut season in England, after the Norwegian tucked away a penalty.

It moved him level on the Premier League single-season scoring record of Alan Shearer and Andy Cole.

His 50th goal in all competitions is more than any other Premier League player and more than seven Premier League clubs have scored in all competitions this term.

City were pegged back in the 15th minute when Carlos Vinicius rifled a shot past Ederson but they responded to the setback to carve out a succession of chances.

Jack Grealish was denied by the crossbar before Argentinian forward Alvarez produced a moment of magic to beat Bernd Leno with a right-footed shot from outside the area.

Among players with 10 or more Premier League starts this season, only Haaland (67 per cent) has scored in a higher percentage of his starts across all competitions than Alvarez – 11 out of 18, or 61 per cent.