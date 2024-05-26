Manchester City final plan was not good, says Guardiola, after FA Cup defeat

LONDON - Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola rarely puts a foot wrong but he took the blame as his side were deprived of a second successive English double by a shock 2-1 loss to Manchester United in the FA Cup final on May 25.

A week after wrapping up an unprecedented fourth Premier League title in a row, City were massive favourites to saunter past rivals United in the Wembley sunshine.

But their 35-match unbeaten run in all competitions in open play ended as first-half goals by teenagers Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo proved enough for United to end their disappointing season on a huge high.

“Congratulations to Manchester United for winning the FA Cup. I think my game plan was not good,” Guardiola, who has won 15 major trophies for City since taking over in 2016, told reporters.

“The second half was much, much better. We were more intense, in part because we were 2-0 down and had nothing to lose. It was a tight game.

“In general, it was a good performance considering the final, but sometimes this happens. We don’t play against United, we play for ourselves.”

Guardiola elected to change his central defensive pairing with John Stones returning alongside Nathan Ake but his side looked unusually vulnerable as United’s plan to attack quickly on the break worked a treat.