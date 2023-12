LONDON – A most golden year for Manchester City was completed by the latest display of their dominance. Winning the Fifa Club World Cup by beating Brazil’s Fluminense 4-0 in Jeddah made it five trophies in 2023, completing the set for the year.

Pep Guardiola, smartly suited for the occasion, could celebrate his fourth Club World Cup having won it twice with Barcelona and in his early months as Bayern manager in 2013.