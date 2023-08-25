Man Utd's Shaw out for 'number of weeks' with muscle injury

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw is set to miss a number of weeks after sustaining a muscle injury, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

The issue is still being assessed but the left back had been ruled out of "forthcoming games", it added.

Shaw, 28, has been a mainstay in manager Erik ten Hag's squad and started United's first two league games - a 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers and a 2-0 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur.

United host Nottingham Forest on Saturday and travel to last year's runners-up Arsenal next weekend before the international break.

Midfielder Mason Mount has already been ruled out of both games after sustaining an injury during their 2-0 loss to Spurs. Back-up left back Tyrell Malacia is also sidelined due to an injury sustained last season. REUTERS