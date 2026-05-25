‘Proud moment’ as Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes breaks Premier League assists record

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Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes celebrates scoring their third goal in the 3-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion on May 24.

BRIGHTON – Bruno Fernandes etched his name into Premier League history by breaking the competition's single-season assists record during Manchester United's 3-0 victory at Brighton & Hove Albion on May 24.

The Portuguese midfielder, fresh from being named Premier League Player of the Season the previous day, delivered his record-breaking 21st assist of the campaign in the 32nd minute when his corner was headed home by Patrick Dorgu to give United the lead.

The goal sparked wild celebrations as United players rushed to congratulate their captain, who had entered the final day tied on 20 assists with Arsenal great Thierry Henry and former Manchester City star Kevin de Bruyne.

“It’s great, I feel very happy for that. Very proud moment, obviously it is not something I would dream or think about until I got this close,” Fernandes told Sky Sports.

“Today I was lucky enough to get that. Jonny (Evans) believed more than me in that set-piece we prepared for Patrick because I was not so sure he would be able to score with his head.

“I got my assist but the main thing is we won today and finished very strong.”

Bryan Mbeumo doubled United’s advantage with a well-worked team goal before Fernandes capped off a remarkable individual season by scoring the third in a counter-attack.

The goal took his tally to nine strikes and 30 total goal involvements for the campaign.

“It was already special being in their (Henry and de Bruyne) company. We are talking about two players that made the Premier League so great, and they were two of the greatest in the Premier League,” Fernandes added.

“My style of playing has always been the same. Creation has not been something that has changed or improved. The biggest difference is my teammates have scored more goals than before, and I get the credit for that.”

United finished third in the standings to return to the Champions League after a two-year absence from Europe’s elite competition. REUTERS