Man Utd's Evans out for 'next few weeks' with injury

Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Manchester City - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - October 29, 2023 Manchester United's Jonny Evans reacts after Manchester City's Phil Foden scores their third goal REUTERS/Molly Darlington/File Photo
Updated
35 sec ago
Published
39 sec ago

Northern Ireland defender Jonny Evans will be sidelined for the "next few weeks" due to a thigh strain, his club Manchester United said late on Friday.

Evans suffered the strain in the first half of United's 4-3 Champions League defeat at FC Copenhagen, and he joins a lengthy injury list at United, who remain without defenders Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia and midfielder Casemiro.

The 35-year-old will miss Northern Ireland's final Euro 2024 qualifiers against Finland and Denmark. Northern Ireland, who sit fifth in Group H with six points, travel to Finland next Friday before hosting Denmark on Nov. 20.

Evans rejoined United on a one-year deal in September, eight years after leaving Old Trafford and has started five league games. United lie in eighth place in the top-flight after picking up 18 points in 11 matches, and host promoted Luton Town later on Saturday. REUTERS

