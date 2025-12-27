Manchester United move up to fifth with EPL win over Newcastle

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Ayden Heaven of Manchester United (centre) and Patrick Dorgu of Manchester United (right) react after the match on Dec 26.

MANCHESTER, England - Manchester United's Patrick Dorgu struck in the first half as Ruben Amorim's side held on for an ugly 1-0 victory over Newcastle United on Dec 26 in the year's only Boxing Day fixture to climb to fifth place in the Premier League standings.

The hosts have 29 points after 18 games, with the rest of the week's games to be played on Dec 27 and Dec 28, while Newcastle are 11th with 23 points.

Dorgu scored his first goal for United with a volley against the run of play in the 24th minute when Diogo Dalot's long throw was partially cleared. The ball fell to the Dane, who smashed it into the bottom left corner from 15 yards out.

"It was a good hit. I didn't know I could do that, but I was very happy to score my first goal in this stadium as well. It was amazing," Dorgu told Sky Sports.

"I just took what (Amorim) told me to work on my confidence and stuff. I think I did well today. I just looked at the ball, saw it drop, and I just hit it."

Manchester United's Patrick Dorgu in action with Newcastle United's Fabian Schar. PHOTO: REUTERS

Newcastle pushed for an equaliser late on but could not break down a team missing key players, including injured captain Bruno Fernandes along with Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo, who are playing in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Man United's Benjamin Sesko hit the crossbar in the second half and Dalot had a huge chance to double the home side's lead when Lisandro Martinez picked him out with a free kick. However, Dalot fired his shot over from eight yards out.

The visitors had 16 shots to Man United's nine and thoroughly dominated the second half, leaving manager Eddie Howe to rue the chances missed in a loss that leaves them with one victory on the road this season.

Newcastle forward Anthony Gordon had a couple of good late chances, but fired his best of them over the bar. Lewis Miley also shot over at the end of regulation time.

"Second half was a lot better than the first but we didn't do enough, we have to do more," Howe said. "It was not through a lack of effort, we were very dominant in that second period and I thought if we scored, we would go on to win."

Man United defender Ayden Heaven said his team's recent run of form shows they "belong in Europe".

"We want to get back there next season so we can even push for top four, possibly win the league, anything's possible," he said. "We want to keep trying."

The lone game marked the fewest top-flight Boxing Day fixtures in 43 years, in a break from the tradition of a full slate of festive fixtures that fans have long enjoyed.

The Premier League cited mounting scheduling pressures linked to the expansion of European club competitions as the key reason for the change, with a promise that next season would have a full slate of Boxing Day games once again. REUTERS