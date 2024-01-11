Man Utd forward Sancho re-joins Dortmund on loan

FILE PHOTO: Jul 30, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Manchester United forward Jadon Sancho (25) runs the ball against Borussia Dortmund during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo REUTERS
Updated
12 sec ago
Published
36 sec ago

Jadon Sancho has re-joined Borussia Dortmund on loan from Manchester United, the German club confirmed on Thursday, bringing an end to the attacker's exile from football over a disciplinary issue.

United will pay a portion of Sancho's wages during his loan, according to reports in British media.

The England international joined United from Dortmund for 85 million euros ($93.33 million) in August 2021, signing a five-year deal, but failed to hold down a regular spot and has made just three appearances this season after becoming embroiled in a row with manager Erik ten Hag.

"When I came into the dressing room today, it felt like 'coming home'," Sancho said. "I can't wait to see my team mates again, go out on the pitch, play football with a smile on my face, prepare goals, score goals and help qualify for the Champions League." REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top