Man Utd beat Brighton on penalties to set up FA Cup final with Man City

LONDON - Manchester United beat Brighton on penalties at Wembley on Sunday to set up an FA Cup final against treble-chasing Manchester City.

Victor Lindelof scored the decisive spot-kick as Erik ten Hag’s team won 7-6, following a miss by Solly March, staying on course for a domestic cup double.

The semi-final finished 0-0 after extra-time, with neither side showing the cutting edge required to break the deadlock.

Ten Hag made three changes from his team’s Europa League horror show in Sevilla in midweek.

Luke Shaw came in at centre-back for the suspended Harry Maguire, with Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes replacing Jadon Sancho and Marcel Sabitzer.

United have already won League Cup this season to end a six-year trophy drought and are in a strong position to finish in the top four of the Premier League.

But their confidence took a battering in Thursday’s 3-0 defeat in Spain, which meant a 5-2 defeat on aggregate in the Europa League quarter-finals.

Brighton, who lost the FA Cup final replay to United 40 years ago, had won the past two league fixtures between the sides and came to Wembley on a high after beating Chelsea last week.

The south-coast club settled first and had an early sight of goal when Kaoru Mitoma was brought down clumsily on the edge of the box by Antony in the sixth minute.

Argentine World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister hit a fine curling effort that David De Gea did well to keep out before Julio Enciso flashed a shot wide.

Brighton control

Roberto De Zerbi’s Brighton were dominating possession, with United apparently happy to sit back and try to exploit the pace of Rashford and Antony.

Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez beat out a Bruno Fernandes effort in United’s first meaningful effort.

The massed ranks of Brighton fans were keen to play on the nerves of De Gea whenever the ball landed at his feet following a nightmare game for the Spaniard in Seville.