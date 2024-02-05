Man United's Ten Hag buoyed by performance of youngsters in win over West Ham

MANCHESTER, England - A photo of Manchester United's trio of talented youngsters Rasmus Hojlund, Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo celebrating arm-in-arm during their well-earned 3-0 victory over West Ham United was doing the rounds on social media on Sunday.

Erik ten Hag's team climbed over West Ham into sixth in the Premier League table with their biggest home league win this season, and the manager said that seeing the trio performing and celebrating confirmed the promise he had seen in them.

"You didn't believe me," Ten Hag said, scolding reporters after the game. "We bought players in the summer for the future. We made choices to give players who deserved it opportunities in the team, in Garnacho and Mainoo. Hojlund is progressing.

"We have a front line that is a threat for every opponent and they enjoy to play football. The three youngsters celebrating together, it is not about one player, it is the team, 11 defending, 11 attacking, it was enjoyable to watch."

The 19-year-old Garnacho netted a brace, Hojlund scored on his 21st birthday and 18-year-old Mainoo was excellent in the midfield, and Hojlund and Mainoo left the pitch to a standing ovation from the delighted Old Trafford crowd.

Amid a tough season that has raised questions about Ten Hag's job stability, the Dutchman stressed the team has plenty of work ahead.

Their 38 points after 23 games have them eight points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa who they travel to play next Sunday.

"I am not telling you we are there, where we want, but you see the potential," Ten Hag said. "(The young players) need of course games, they need experience and the only way you can get it is to play in the first team.

"They have the right attitude and when you have the attitude to improve every day, I am convinced they can achieve high levels but they need experienced players who have achieved everything to help them and put them in the right positions and right attitude."

The one damper on the day was the loss of defender Lisandro Martinez to an apparent knee injury in just his fourth game back after having foot surgery.

"It doesn't look good," Ten Hag said. "There is a bad concern. We have to wait for a few days for the diagnosis.

"He is very sad, very disappointed. We all feel really with him. First of all it is a personal disaster when it is really bad, but also for the team it is really bad because he definitely brings us a lot."

Hammers manager David Moyes thought the score flattered the home side.

"I don't think the scoreline was correct. Our performance in the main was much better," Moyes said. "I am pleased with that, but obviously not pleased with different aspects, we didn't finish chances. Overall we played better and our performance was better today." REUTERS