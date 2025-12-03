Man United’s Ruben Amorim preparing for ‘tough’ test against Nuno Espirito Santo’s West Ham

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim will hope to build on the win over Crystal Palace when the Red Devils host West Ham United.

– Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has no doubts that Nuno Espirito Santo’s West Ham United side will pose a “tough” test when the two teams meet for their English Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Dec 4.

The Red Devils have had an inconsistent season so far, but a 2-1 comeback win at Crystal Palace last weekend would have boosted their confidence ahead of this match.

The Hammers, meanwhile, hope to put their troubles aside following a 2-0 home defeat by Liverpool. Amorim, however, is taking nothing for granted.

“I have no doubts he (Nuno) will have success. He’s really experienced, he knows how to work with different squads, understands really well the league,” he said.

“We know it’s going to be tough. He’s really smart preparing the games. The preparation is about the opponent but I’m focused on what we need to do and what we need to improve, especially if you look at our first half against Crystal Palace.

“It is going to be a tough match.”

After overseeing four defeats in United’s first seven matches of the season in all competitions, Amorim would be buoyed by how the Red Devils have lost just once in their last seven.

However, not all is rosy for the Portuguese boss as he seeks to avoid yet another unwanted club record.

Should his team lose to West Ham, it would be Amorim’s 10th Premier League defeat at Old Trafford in just 20 matches, reaching 10 top-flight home losses in the shortest time compared to any other United manager.

On how he is dealing with social media abuse directed at him, the United boss added: “It’s normal in any profession when you are exposed to it. I don’t read it. I protect myself. I don’t watch TV when they are talking about Manchester United. Not because I don’t agree, a lot of time I do, but it’s a way of me being healthy.

“I protect myself and nobody can be tougher than me when we lose and when we don’t play well. Nowadays it’s really normal to have that abuse, so it’s the only way to survive in this world.”

On the injury front, Matheus Cunha is back in training after missing the last two matches with an injury and it remains to be seen if he will feature from the start.

That would mean dropping either Mason Mount or Joshua Zirkzee, but with both attackers having scored in the win over Palace, Cunha may also have to settle for a place on the bench.

Benjamin Sesko and Harry Maguire are still absent, while Lisandro Martinez should be in the dugout after he made his long-awaited return from a knee injury last weekend.

“We have two (other) doubts for the game. I will not tell you today, because it will change the way we approach. Let’s see if they can play tomorrow. Matheus is back, but I have two players who might not play,” Amorim added.

In the other camp, West Ham will hope to get back on track after their three-match unbeaten run came to an end in the loss against Liverpool.

The Hammers are fighting against relegation trouble, while their manager Nuno is aiming to claim his first EPL away win as West Ham boss at the fifth attempt.

It has been 15 years since a West Ham manager failed to win their first five league away games since Avram Grant in 2010 and judging by both teams’ momentum, the odds will be against Nuno.

However, they can take confidence from their double over United last campaign. West Ham won 2-1 at the London Stadium, before a 2-0 triumph at Old Trafford. They would now hope to secure back-to-back league wins on United’s turf for the first time since 1934.

Nuno, though, said he has “all the respect” for United and that Amorim’s men should not be underestimated, adding: “They are a good team. You can see from the game against Crystal Palace that they really compete well. They are a tough opponent, full of talented players.

“Manchester United’s improvement is there for everybody to see. Ruben and I are both Portuguese, and we’ve met each other many times. Now we’re going to be on different sides to each other, but I have a lot of respect for him and we are companions in the job we do.”