Man United's Dorgu faces weeks on the sidelines after injury at Arsenal, Carrick says

Jan 30 - Patrick Dorgu, who was injured after scoring Manchester United's second goal in last weekend's 3-2 Premier League win at Arsenal, may be sidelined for a few weeks or more, United manager Michael Carrick said on Friday.

Media reports said the 21-year-old picked up a hamstring injury that forced him off the field in the 81st minute, half an hour after his left-footed volley put the visitors 2-1 ahead.

Denmark international Dorgu, who joined United in the summer, also scored in the win over Manchester City earlier this month.

"Pat is going to be out for a period of time. We're still working through how long that's going to be," Carrick told reporters.

"He's had such a good couple of weeks and we weren't sure if it was cramp or something more serious, but it looks more serious. Whether it's a few weeks or more, we're going to have to wait and see. Unfortunately, it's something you have to work through in football."

Fourth-placed United face Fulham on Sunday as they look to win their third straight match since Carrick took over. REUTERS