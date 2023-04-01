Man United's Bruno Fernandes rewards fan who messaged him for 300 days

LONDON – Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes knows that in sport persistence is the key to success, and the Portuguese midfielder surprised a fan who messaged him on social media for 300 days consecutively by promising him a signed shirt on a video call.

“I saw you tweet (me for) around 280 days and said to myself that if he (reaches) 300 days then I will send him a shirt,” Fernandes said on Twitter in February.

But a month and a half later he went even further and decided to present the fan with the shirt he would gift him on a video call on Friday.

“I appreciate all the support you’ve been giving me, obviously for the club too, and that’s why I want to give you my shirt,” Fernandes said in the call with the fan, which was posted to his social media channels.

“I make sure this is a league shirt, this is one that I have used, so it is not a shirt that I bought from the club (merchandise store). I hope I can see you one day at Old Trafford, I would like to invite you whenever you want.”

The surprised supporter could not hide his delight after answering the call, saying: “I can’t even express the feeling, Bruno, I’m so happy, this is like a dream come true for me.”

He may soon be wearing the shirt to a game at Old Trafford which Fernandes has invited him to.

“One day I’ll be there. I want to see you playing for us for many years to come, I should be able to witness you play there,” he added.

“Thank you for taking this time. That’s what I want to thank you for right now. I really appreciate what you did now.”