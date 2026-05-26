Man United’s Bruno Fernandes hits back at Roy Keane over ‘lie’

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Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes reached a record 21 assists for the team in the Premier League this season.

LONDON – Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has accused Roy Keane of lying about his successful bid to break the Premier League record for most assists in a single season.

The Portuguese playmaker reached a record 21 assists for United in the top-flight this term when he laid on a goal for Patrick Dorgu in last weekend’s 3-0 win at Brighton.

The 31-year-old had equalled the previous record, shared by Thierry Henry and Kevin de Bruyne, a week earlier during United’s 3-2 victory over Nottingham Forest.

But former United skipper Keane has been unimpressed by Fernandes’ pursuit of the landmark.

The outspoken Keane said Fernandes had put individual glory over the team’s interests, describing him as being at the centre of a “circus act”.

Speaking on The Overlap podcast, Keane said: “After the (Forest) game he got interviewed and he said, the captain of Manchester United said: ‘A few times, I probably should have shot but I made them passes’.

“Wow. How can your mindset of a footballer be going into a match to be about an individual record? He won’t be winning trophies, not with that mindset of the team.”

However, Keane appeared to mistake Fernandes’ comments because the Portugal star actually said: “There were probably moments today when I should have passed instead of shot.

“I’m very happy for the assist, but more than that, I’m happy for the win and to finish the season on a high.”

Asked on Monday about Keane’s blast, Fernandes slammed the Old Trafford legend.

“Like I’ve always said, I don’t mind criticism,” he told The Diary of a CEO podcast. “What I don’t like is when people lie about things and (in) this case Roy Keane basically what he said is a lie.

“Either he saw some other interview... he can’t say that I said one thing that I’ve just not said and luckily for me everything is on record.

“I accept that he might like me as a player or not, like me as a person or not. But what I don’t like is that he puts words in my mouth that have not been said.”

Fernandes’ superb form this season helped United finish third in the top-flight and earned him the Football Writers Association and Premier League Player of the season awards.

But he was so unhappy with Keane’s criticism that he contacted former United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to ask for the Irishman’s phone number so the pair could address the issue.

“Obviously I think I’ve always showed a lot of respect for Roy Keane and for everything he’s done for the club and for everything he’s always said,” Fernandes added.

“What I don’t like is that people make their own words on what I say and it’s not true.” AFP