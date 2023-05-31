Man United's Anthony Martial ruled out of FA Cup final

Martial scored nine goals in 29 appearances for United this season, but was restricted by a series of injuries. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

LONDON - Manchester United forward Anthony Martial will miss Saturday’s FA Cup final against Manchester City due to a hamstring problem.

The Frenchman sustained the injury after coming off the bench against Fulham on Sunday in United’s final game of the Premier League season.

“Anthony Martial is out of Saturday’s FA Cup final against Manchester City due to injury,” United said, in a statement on Tuesday.

“The France international strained his hamstring towards the end of Sunday’s 2-1 win against Fulham at Old Trafford.

“Assessments have since revealed a muscle tear that rules the 27-year-old out of the Wembley showdown.”

Martial scored nine goals in 29 appearances for United this term but was restricted by a series of injuries.

Only 11 of his 21 league appearances have been in the starting line-up, but he had been hoping to be in contention to start at Wembley against City, who are bidding for a treble of Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League. AFP

More On This Topic
A roller-coaster EPL season delivers entertainment and intrigue
Who’s in ST’s team of the season for EPL

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top