Man United stun Man City in FA Cup final

LONDON – Nobody would have expected it, but they believed in themselves and did the unthinkable.

Manchester United were huge underdogs, especially after an eighth-placed finish in the English Premier League, and few gave them a chance against the mighty Manchester City in the FA Cup final at Wembley on May 25.

However, Erik ten Hag’s men stunned everyone – perhaps even themselves – when they won 2-1, denying their rivals becoming the first English club to win the double in successive seasons.

Pep Guardiola’s City, who won the treble last campaign and made history in May by winning the Premier League for an unprecedented fourth straight year, lost to their “noisy” neighbours this time following their 2-1 triumph last term.

“Incredible. Nobody believed in us. But we’re a team, all together. We fought, the game of our lives,” said United scorer Alejandro Garnacho.

City started on the front foot when hotshot Erling Haaland went down in the box in the first minute after a challenge by United defender Lisandro Martinez, but the referee waved away the penalty appeals and the VAR (video assistant referee) did not intervene as well.

United did not sit back and winger Garnacho produced the first big chance when he struck from the edge of the box in the ninth minute, as City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega pulled off a good save.

As both teams settled into the game, it was unsurprisingly City who had more possession of the ball and dictated play, while ten Hag’s side remained patient for a chance to launch a counter-attack.

However, Guardiola looked concerned on the touchline as his players’ passing was not as slick as usual, and they paid the price for it at the half-hour mark when United broke the deadlock.

A mix-up between City defender Josko Gvardiol and Ortega gifted the Red Devils a perfect opportunity to score, and Garnacho made no mistake by slotting the back into an empty net.

It was 2-0 just less than 10 minutes later when United captain Bruno Fernandes played a neat through ball in the box and found Kobbie Mainoo, this season’s breakout star midfielder.

The 19-year-old, who usually exudes a calm demeanour, fired a close-range shot into the bottom right corner in the biggest game of his career as ten Hag cheered.

According to Opta statistics, United are the first team to have two different teenagers – Garnacho is also 19 – scoring in the FA Cup final.

Guardiola brought on pacey winger Jeremy Doku for the second half and he made an immediate impact.

The Belgian played an accurate pass into the box in the 55th minute but Haaland narrowly missed with a shot that crashed against the crossbar.

At this point, City had already upped the intensity and United goalkeeper Andre Onana was forced to make a reflex save just four minutes later, when Kyle Walker unleashed a strike from outside the box.

In the 64th minute, Julian Alvarez was presented with a chance but the forward could not find the target.

City had another penalty appeal turned down in the 75th minute when Haaland again went down in the box.

Guardiola’s men tried all ways to get back into the game, and was finally rewarded when Doku pulled a goal back in the 87th minute. But it was too little, too late.

In the end, City’s below-par performance cost them dearly. But nothing should be taken away from United, who turned up on the day and defied the odds.

“It was the last chance to get something positive from the season,” explained Fernandes. “We were here last season and we weren’t good enough...

“Congratulations to everyone, the staff, the players and all the fans, they have given us a big push – finally we have something to celebrate.

“We know the manager is under so much scrutiny, he deserves this, we all deserve this.”

Ten Hag, meanwhile, praised all his players.

“All compliments to the team. We played very good to our identity. Very strong,” he said.

“You have seen how we can play when we have the players on board. When the players are fit we can play good football. A very good performance against the best team in the world.

“The team showed so much resilience and I’m proud of them.”