Man United stun Man City 2-0 to give Michael Carrick dream start as interim boss

Manchester United's Bryan Mbeumo celebrates with Amad Diallo and captain Bruno Fernandes after scoring the first goal against Manchester City in their Premier League clash at Old Trafford.

– Manchester United interim manager Michael Carrick had an enormous task on his hands, but that did not stop him from leading his men to an impressive 2-0 Premier League win over rivals Manchester City on Saturday in his first game in charge.

The stunning victory at Old Trafford also meant that Pep Guardiola’s City side suffered a huge blow to their title hopes. Following the final whistle, they were six points behind leaders Arsenal, who could extend it to nine if they beat Nottingham Forest in the later match which kicked off after press time.

Second-half goals from Bryan Mbeumo and Patrick Dorgu sealed the triumph for the Red Devils, who moved into fourth before Liverpool took on Burnley.

“I don’t want to get carried away with all the (United) DNA kind of thing. We wanted to play well,” said Carrick.

“We certainly wanted to be good defensively as a team. We felt we had a threat in transition. When we did have the ball I thought we looked dangerous. I couldn’t ask for any more. The boys took everything on tactically and dealt with it emotionally.

“For so many reasons, today was special. I am not getting carried away, it is just one game. It needs to be a regular feeling of that level of performance. We’re soaking it up and enjoying it, but it is never enough.”

United dominated nearly the entire match and were only made to wait until the final 25 minutes to seal victory by the inspired Gianluigi Donnarumma and because they had three goals ruled out for offside.

Mbeumo marked his return from the African Cup of Nations by firing home the opening goal in the 65th minute before Dorgu sealed just a second win in eight games for the Red Devils when he netted in the 76th.

Carrick’s bold team selection paid off as both the in-form Benjamin Sesko and Matheus Cunha made way for the return of Mbeumo and Amad Diallo from their international duties at AFCON.

Harry Maguire also returned for his first start in two months and should have scored inside the first two minutes but crashed his header off the crossbar from point-blank range.

City are set to seal a deal for Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi, but ravaged by injuries in defence, Pep Guardiola named inexperienced duo Max Alleyne and Abdukodir Khusanov at centre-back.

City’s makeshift back line struggled to keep United at bay all afternoon and would have been embarrassed but for the brilliance of Donnarumma in goal.

The Italian’s first major intervention came midway through the first half to parry Dorgu’s effort.

Donnarumma was twice beaten before the break but both Diallo and captain Bruno Fernandes strayed offside before rounding the goalkeeper to score.

Guardiola made a double substitution at half-time, introducing Nico O’Riley and Raya Cherki.

Donnarumma continued to defy the home side until beyond the hour with a stunning double save from Diallo’s powerful strike and Casemiro’s follow-up effort.

City played a big part in their own downfall when the opening goal finally arrived 25 minutes from time.

Cherki’s poor free kick allowed United to sprint forward in numbers and Fernandes’ pass was perfectly weighted for Mbeumo to fire low and hard beyond Donnarumma’s long levers.

Cunha came off the bench to make the second as Dorgu stole in at the back post.

Guardiola appeared to waive the white flag as he replaced Erling Haaland 10 minutes from time to reserve the Norwegian’s energy with City still fighting in four competitions. Their Premier League title challenge has faded fast, however, in a four-game winless run since the turn of the year.

Mason Mount then rolled in Cunha’s cross with his first touch after replacing Fernandes only for VAR to come to the visitors’ rescue again for offside.

City boss Guardiola admitted that “the better team won”.

“When a team is better you have to accept it. They had the energy we didn’t have,” he said.

“They started really strong, we lost one or two balls. The crowd is normal, because it is a derby. In many years they have been behind them and also with the new manager it is normal these kind of things.

“We never made a threat or a cross or a movement to try and win.”

On the gap to Arsenal, he added: “I have the feeling we have done very good things so far. To be better you may have to take a step back. The season is a long way and you have to continue to analyse.” AFP