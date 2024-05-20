Man United sign off disappointing league season with 2-0 win over Brighton

BRIGHTON, England - Goals from Diogo Dalot and Rasmus Hojlund gave Manchester United a scarcely-deserved 2-0 win at Brighton & Hove Albion as they ended an underwhelming Premier League campaign on Sunday ahead of next week's FA Cup final against Manchester City.

The victory sees United end the season in eighth place -- their lowest position in the Premier League era -- on 60 points and behind Newcastle United on goal difference, while Brighton ended 11th on 48 points.

What looked like a final-day game between two mid-table teams with nothing to play for took on greater significance on Saturday with the abrupt announcement that Brighton coach Roberto De Zerbi would part ways with the club after the game.

His side proceeded to play United off the park in the first half and they should have taken the lead early in the second, but Joao Pedro's shot from close range was cleared off the line by Casemiro.

After barely creating anything of note, United took the lead in the 73rd minute as a defensive error by Igor Julio allowed Portuguese midfielder Dalot to nip in behind the defence and tuck home a long ball from Casemiro.

That goal took the wind out of the sails of the Seagulls and substitute Hojlund wrapped up the three points in the 88th minute to give Erik ten Hag's side a boost ahead of their Wembley clash with City, who will be seeking to complete a domestic double after winning the league. REUTERS