Man United sign Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta

LONDON – Manchester United confirmed their signing of Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta for a reported fee of £64 million (S$109.3 million) on Saturday, when the Danish striker was unveiled to the Old Trafford crowd ahead of their friendly against RC Lens.

The 20-year-old agreed a five-year contract with the option of a further season as United manager Erik ten Hag finally got his wish to bring in a striker ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

Hojlund could cost United a further £8 million if add-on clauses in his contract are met.

“It is no secret that I have been a fan of this great club since I was a small boy and I dreamt of walking out at Old Trafford as a Manchester United player,” he said.

“I am incredibly excited by this opportunity to turn that dream into a reality and I am determined to repay the faith that the club has shown in me.

“It is still early in my career, but I am ready to make this step up and play with this group of world-class players.”

Ten Hag was keen to boost his striking options after a season in which his side often lacked a cutting edge.

They finished third in the Premier League but scored just 58 goals – 36 fewer than champions Manchester City.

United’s director of football John Murtough said: “Rasmus is a truly exceptional talent. He possesses technical and physical attributes which rank him amongst the best players in the world for his age group.

“Working under Erik and his coaches will provide Rasmus with the perfect development platform.”

Hojlund has enjoyed a sudden rise since starting his career with Danish club FC Copenhagen in 2020.

He moved on to Austrian side Sturm Graz, where his 12 goals in 21 games convinced Atalanta to sign him in August 2022. He scored 10 goals in 34 appearances in all competitions for the Italian team last season, catching ten Hag’s eye in the process.